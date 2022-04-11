Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Dollar Tree worth $92,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 648,157 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 229,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 154,007 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,417,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $163.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

Dollar Tree Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

