Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.73.

Shares of DPZ traded down $10.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $387.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,403. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $378.46 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $414.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

