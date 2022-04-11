Donut Price Reaches $0.0022 (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Donut has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $262,595.83 and $54.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00043835 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.41 or 0.07406875 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,627.65 or 1.00361100 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

