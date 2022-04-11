DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). DoorDash reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

DASH stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.40. 123,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,715,951. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.65. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion and a PE ratio of -74.85.

In related news, Director Alfred Lin purchased 183,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.38 per share, with a total value of $16,926,233.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 529,099 shares of company stock valued at $59,300,303. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after buying an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 426.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,596,000 after acquiring an additional 187,199 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in DoorDash by 4.4% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 132,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in DoorDash by 99.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 25,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

