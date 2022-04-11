Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 124,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,123,060 shares.The stock last traded at $31.38 and had previously closed at $31.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 214,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 48,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth about $244,608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,130,000 after acquiring an additional 572,689 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 477,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

