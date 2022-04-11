Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 0.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

NYSE DOV traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.23. 857,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,121. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.43 and its 200-day moving average is $166.15. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $137.65 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.46.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.