Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 525,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62,506 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Dover worth $95,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Dover by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.46.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $151.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.65 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

