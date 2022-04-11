Dr. Martens’ (DOCS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.92) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.20% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:DOCS opened at GBX 240.08 ($3.15) on Monday. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of GBX 206.60 ($2.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 517 ($6.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 258.21.

In other news, insider Lynne Weedall acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £10,680 ($14,006.56). Also, insider Robyn Perriss acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £45,450 ($59,606.56).

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

