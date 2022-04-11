Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.33.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.30. The company had a trading volume of 123,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,744. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $115.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

