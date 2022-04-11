Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 53 ($0.70) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

DUKE stock opened at GBX 41.61 ($0.55) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 24.90, a quick ratio of 24.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Duke Royalty has a 1-year low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 48.03 ($0.63). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39.86. The company has a market capitalization of £149.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

