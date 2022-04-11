DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE:KSM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 77,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,105. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 46,978 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

