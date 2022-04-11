DXdao (DXD) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. DXdao has a total market cap of $35.39 million and approximately $373,376.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for $717.53 or 0.01806618 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.12 or 0.00294899 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005973 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003345 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

