Dynamic (DYN) Price Down 10.6% This Week

Dynamic (DYN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $69.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,214.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,057.57 or 0.07418717 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.00255420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.73 or 0.00739391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00093065 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.57 or 0.00540041 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00373249 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

