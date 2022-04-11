E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.60

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 11111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETWO shares. Colliers Securities upgraded E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.94.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the third quarter worth $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the third quarter worth $125,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the third quarter worth $131,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

