E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.81

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.81 and last traded at C$2.79, with a volume of 223976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 21.70 and a current ratio of 22.00. The stock has a market cap of C$162.88 million and a PE ratio of -28.21.

E3 Metals Company Profile (CVE:ETMC)

E3 Metals Corp, a resources company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 80 mine and mineral permits covering an area of 570,358 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

