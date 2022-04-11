Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Shares Up 9.1%

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating) shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 167,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 87,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.88 million and a P/E ratio of 55.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18.

Get Eagle Plains Resources alerts:

In other Eagle Plains Resources news, Director Charles Claude Downie purchased 260,000 shares of Eagle Plains Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,069,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,462.50.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, graphite, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth and industrial mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.