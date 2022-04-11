Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target Raised to €51.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €49.00 ($53.26) to €51.00 ($55.43) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EDNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($60.87) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Edenred from €51.50 ($55.98) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Get Edenred alerts:

OTCMKTS EDNMY remained flat at $$26.25 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,686. Edenred has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.