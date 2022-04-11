EDUCare Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (EKT)

EDUCare (EKT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $573,894.90 and approximately $67,936.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, EDUCare has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

