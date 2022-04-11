Effect.AI (EFX) Price Hits $0.0179 on Major Exchanges

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ION (ION) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,734.34 or 0.11860892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00186219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00039616 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.80 or 0.00380311 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00051034 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010552 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

