Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.46 Million

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $5,261.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.23 or 0.00260346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001266 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001623 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,475,135 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

