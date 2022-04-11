Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.46% of Elastic worth $52,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.41.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,732. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). The business had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.