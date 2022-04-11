Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 101,390 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,390 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.18% of Marathon Digital worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.23. 167,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,275,324. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 4.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

