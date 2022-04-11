Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires Shares of 89,491 ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.63% of ANI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ANIP traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,978. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam bought 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.