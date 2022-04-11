Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosts Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.32% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,741. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIMC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.81.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

