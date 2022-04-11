Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosts Position in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) by 271.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,187 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.34% of Greenidge Generation worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GREE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter worth $10,581,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,168,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation during the 4th quarter worth $3,283,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,856,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Greenidge Generation in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Greenidge Generation from $82.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenidge Generation from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:GREE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.88. 6,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,740. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.