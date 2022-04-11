Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 109,279 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,279 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.27% of AdaptHealth worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AHCO. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 17,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $271,033.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.25. 31,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.31.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Profile (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.