Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 18,820 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,961 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,820 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.13% of SouthState worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,290,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,077,000 after purchasing an additional 118,019 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 61.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after buying an additional 1,203,544 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 652,095 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SouthState by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,204,000 after purchasing an additional 140,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SouthState by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,588,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,626,000 after acquiring an additional 406,152 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $120,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.59. 4,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,237. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.83. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

