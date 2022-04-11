Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 443,323 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,713,000 after purchasing an additional 295,422 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after purchasing an additional 278,159 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 512,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,626,000 after purchasing an additional 241,677 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,293,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.52. 20,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,038. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.77. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $216.00 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.62.

Signature Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.