Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Grows Stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,561 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 2.69% of PlayAGS worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in PlayAGS by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 350.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PlayAGS by 521.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 21.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,966. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $213.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 50.11% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

