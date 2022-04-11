Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,907 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 2.13% of SeaSpine worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 12.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in SeaSpine by 16.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 74,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,874,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SeaSpine by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SPNE stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $10.86. 3,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,026. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

SeaSpine Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.