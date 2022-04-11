Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $10.80 Million Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,942 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.75% of Bancorp worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.00. 9,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.80. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

