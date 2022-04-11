Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $11.24 Million Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,475 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 131,945 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.85% of OceanFirst Financial worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OCFC. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Bailey Value Limited Partnership bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 22,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $488,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $39,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.86. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.