Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 921.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,260 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.73.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $6.04 on Monday, hitting $154.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.12 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.