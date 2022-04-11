Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $6.29 Million Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 161,990 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.26% of LendingClub worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth $3,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 20.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after acquiring an additional 134,311 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in LendingClub by 35.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LC traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.05. 51,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,993. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 108.85 and a beta of 2.07.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $113,839.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,818 shares of company stock worth $468,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

