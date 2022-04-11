Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $7.36 Million Stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,405 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.74% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMCI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 68.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 38.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

In related news, Director James T. Treace sold 42,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $835,554.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Terry W. Lubben purchased 2,500 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,812 shares of company stock worth $1,434,172.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.41. 6,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.58. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. Research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

