Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.07% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $85,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

WAL traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.23. The company had a trading volume of 63,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,660. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.22.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

