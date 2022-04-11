Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $3.58 Million in Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.08% of Nuvei at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $20,908,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth about $1,764,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,868,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,407,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,096. Nuvei Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Nuvei Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvei (NVEI)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.