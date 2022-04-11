Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $3.58 Million in Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.08% of Nuvei at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $20,908,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth about $1,764,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,868,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,407,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,096. Nuvei Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.90.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

