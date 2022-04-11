Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowers Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,500 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.48% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RETA. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RETA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Shares of RETA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.54. 17,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,913. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.14. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

