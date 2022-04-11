Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases Shares of 150,317 Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.11% of Udemy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $4,355,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UDMY. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.92. 7,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,637. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.01. Udemy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

