Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Stock Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) by 206.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,826 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.05% of 908 Devices worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in 908 Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 908 Devices by 173.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 285.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

MASS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,169. The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $607.50 million, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.48. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $55.83.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $264,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 19,881 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $398,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,682 in the last 90 days. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

