Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,047 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.55% of CleanSpark worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CleanSpark by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.17. 41,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,036. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $421.74 million, a P/E ratio of -143.27 and a beta of 4.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CleanSpark had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $41.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli bought 3,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $37,531.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Leigh Wood bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CleanSpark (Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.