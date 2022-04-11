Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Stock Position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 2.27% of CVRx worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,817,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth $5,743,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVRx by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 277,568 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter valued at $3,118,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CVRx by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 376,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 136,591 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVRx alerts:

In related news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen acquired 26,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $211,139.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk G. Nielsen acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 70,067 shares of company stock valued at $556,819 in the last quarter.

CVRx stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.44. 3,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21. CVRx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVRX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.37.

About CVRx (Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.