Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 136,193 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136,193 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.25% of Ameresco worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,508,000 after acquiring an additional 120,392 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ameresco by 3.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,839 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Ameresco by 36.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,496,000 after acquiring an additional 234,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 1,027.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 447,305 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRC stock traded down $7.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.32. 14,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,532. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $388,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166 over the last ninety days. 41.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

