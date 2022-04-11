Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 199,965 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,965 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.18% of Paya worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Paya by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Paya during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000.

Get Paya alerts:

Shares of PAYA stock remained flat at $$5.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,218. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $697.07 million, a P/E ratio of -529.00 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Paya Profile (Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.