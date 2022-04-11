Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 2,335 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Square were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.78.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,542. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.78. 232,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,659,473. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

