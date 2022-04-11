Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes Position in Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 163,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.15% of Enfusion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth about $3,540,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENFN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Enfusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of ENFN stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.95. 12,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,862. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.56. Enfusion Inc has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Enfusion Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

