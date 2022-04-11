Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.08% of Summit Materials worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 25.0% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Summit Materials by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 564,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Summit Materials by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SUM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.81. 25,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,975. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.26.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

About Summit Materials (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

