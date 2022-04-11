Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$62.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$62.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.92.

Shares of TSE:ENB traded down C$0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$58.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,269,498. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.47. The stock has a market cap of C$117.93 billion and a PE ratio of 20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$45.76 and a 1-year high of C$58.97.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.2199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total transaction of C$57,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,573,596.10. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,232,055.28. Insiders have sold a total of 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256 in the last three months.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

