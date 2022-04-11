EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.94.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESMT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of NYSE:ESMT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.49. 3,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,072. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81. EngageSmart has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $38.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at $71,526,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at $43,808,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at $35,688,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.
About EngageSmart (Get Rating)
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
