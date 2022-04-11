EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESMT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.49. 3,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,072. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81. EngageSmart has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at $71,526,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at $43,808,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at $35,688,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

