Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Declares $1.01 Quarterly Dividend

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 1.01 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

Entergy has a payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Entergy to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

NYSE:ETR traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,807. Entergy has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.64.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $283,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 19,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $2,387,016.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,251 shares of company stock worth $25,937,864. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Entergy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 675,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,048,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,046,000 after acquiring an additional 90,878 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 536,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,412,000 after acquiring an additional 61,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

