Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Declares $1.01 Quarterly Dividend

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 1.01 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.
Entergy has a payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Entergy to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.
NYSE:ETR traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,807. Entergy has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.64.
In other news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $283,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 19,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $2,387,016.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,251 shares of company stock worth $25,937,864. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Entergy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 675,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,048,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,046,000 after acquiring an additional 90,878 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 536,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,412,000 after acquiring an additional 61,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.
About Entergy (Get Rating)
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
